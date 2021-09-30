The Elks Lodge of Penticton raised $5,000 to donate to the The Elks Lodge of Penticton raised $5,000 to donate to the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, which supports education and awareness efforts to move towards reconciliation. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The Elks Lodge of Penticton raised $5,000 to donate to the The Elks Lodge of Penticton raised $5,000 to donate to the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, which supports education and awareness efforts to move towards reconciliation. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton Elks raise and donate $5,000 to reconciliation fund

The money will go directly to the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund

The Penticton’s Elks are not strangers to supporting the community, and their latest fundraisers and donation is going to support a timely cause.

Over the last week the Elks raised $5,000 to go to the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund.

A cheque was presented at the Elks Lodge on Ellis Street on Tuesday.

The goal of the fund is to raise awareness, education and understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to build connections between them and move towards reconciliation.

The fund is named for Chanie Wenjack, a 12-year-old Ojibwe boy who died of exposure while trying to escape an Ontario Residential School in 1966, whose story was retold in Gord Downie’s Secret Path album and the graphic novel and film collaborations with artist Jeff Lemire.

Wenjack had escaped the Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School near Kenora, Ont., and tried to return to his family over 600 kilometres away.

The Elks raised $3,200 on Saturday, with additional T-shirt sales and donations that came in afterwards bringing them to the $5,000 total.

The Elks also provided a $5,000 cheque to Penticton’s Starfish Backpack program. Those funds help provide a backpack full of food for the weekend for over 60 students for the full school year in SD67.

The Elks not only donate the money, but they provide the space for holding the food donations and volunteer to pack the backpacks.

READ MORE: Elks donate $5,000 towards Starfish Backpack program

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Truth and Reconciliation

Previous story
1,000 km route opens northern Vancouver Island to bikepackers
Next story
Fundraiser launched to aid Okanagan trucker with broken rig, cancer diagnosis

Just Posted

A screenshot from a YouTube video posted on Sept. 27 of a man killing a cougar to protect his dog. (YouTube/MCQMX Moto for BC)
VIDEO: Kelowna man recounts watching man kill cougar with machete to protect his dog

The boat launch on Okanagan Lake at 8130 Tronson Road will be temporarily closed from Oct. 4 to Nov. 17 to facilitate a neighbouring City of Vernon project. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon boat launch to temporarily close

Shuswap Middle School is one of five schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap to have had a potential COVID-19 exposure event between Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 according to Interior Health. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Five North Okanagan-Shuswap Schools report potential COVID-19 exposure events

Several thousand tonnes of explosives blow up the hazardous underwater mountain at Ripple Rock on April 5, 1958. (File)
TAYLOR: The things that used to be