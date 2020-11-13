Penticton man Rylan Hernberg will spend all of World Kindness Day, Nov. 9, 2020 performing acts of kindness such as giving flowers, coffee, a smile and much more just to brighten the day of strangers. (Contributed)

Penticton man Rylan Hernberg will spend all of World Kindness Day, Nov. 9, 2020 performing acts of kindness such as giving flowers, coffee, a smile and much more just to brighten the day of strangers. (Contributed)

Penticton man goes all out to celebrate World Kindness Day

Nov. 13 is World Kindness Day

Before his best friend died of cancer 15 years ago, Penticton man Rylan Hernberg promised them he would be happy in life.

Hernberg now fulfills that promise by going out of his way to be kind to others. Being kind brings Hernberg joy like nothing else, he said.

Today (Nov. 13) is World Kindness Day, a movement Hernberg has been involved with for over ten years.

READ MORE: Tim Horton’s raises over $30,000 for School District 67 breakfast programs

World Kindness Day is an annual international observance on Nov. 13.

It was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of kindness non-profit organizations and is observed in many countries including Canada.

The day serves to highlight good deeds in the community focusing on, “the positive power and the common thread of kindness which binds us.”

Every year Hernberg goes out of his way to spend Nov. 13 making the day brighter for others. However, Hernberg believes that he benefits the most from being kind to others.

“The act of giving, being of service, showing kindness has the ability to achieve powerful health benefits,” he said. “I realized being kind and doing nice things for other people makes me really happy.”

Hernberg carries a “kindness kit” in his car full of things like flowers, cards, coffee gift cards and more that he will hand to unsuspecting people this World Kindness Day. Every year he often steps in to buy coffee, food or groceries for a stranger.

Another act of kindness Hernberg enjoys is seeking out basketball courts where the hoops are missing the netting and attaching netting himself. “I have a bunch of basketball nets in my car and I just kind of quickly put them up,” he said.

“I like random acts of kindness where no one knows where it’s coming from.”

These small acts often make a world of difference not just to those Hernberg helps but also to Hernberg himself.

“What I noticed is if I’m having a bad day or I’m in a bad mood, the quickest way I learned to turn my mood around is by being kind,” he said.

For people looking to commit to a random act of kindness on World Kindness Day, Hernberg says there is many ways they can get started.

Simple gestures like letting someone go ahead of you in line, leaving a loonie in a shopping cart, buying someone’s coffee or even a simple smile could all make someone’s day, Hernberg said.

“I know for me personally World Kindness Day is circled on my calendar every year because it’s my favourite day of the year. It’s like my birthday and Christmas all wrapped into one day. It’s an opportunity to bring more kindness to Penticton and bring some joy to strangers.”

To learn more about World Kindness Day and how to be a kinder person in general, visit Hernberg’s website kindnessplace.com.

READ MORE: Penticton youth spreading positivity through random acts of kindness


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community Champion: Gary Bonneau gives hand up to community living with addiction
Next story
Santa Claus coming to Vernon mall for COVID-friendly visits

Just Posted

COVID-19 won’t keep Santa Claus away from the Village Green Shopping Centre this year. The Vernon mall has created a contactless way for children to meet St. Nick, beginning Nov. 28, 2020. (Village Green photo)
Santa Claus coming to Vernon mall for COVID-friendly visits

Village Green Shopping Centre to offer a contactless Santa experience starting Nov. 28

Conditions on Westside Road, Friday morning (Nov. 13).
Vehicle over embankment on Westside Road

The incident happened near Fintry about 10:30 a.m. Friday

Fire truck (File photo)
Vehicle spins out on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Emergency crews on scene, expect delays

Emergency crews have the southbound lanes in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna blocked as they are responding to a serious motor vehicle collision Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Police say traffic in both directions will be affected for an undetermined amount of time as the investigation continues. (Facebook)
Highway 97 reopened after serious crash: RCMP

Emergency crews blocked off southbound lanes of Hwy. 97 near Ellison Lake

First World War internment prisoners heap their baggage onto a truck, prior to departure from Vernon train station, February 27, 1919. The story of Canada’s first internment camps from 1914-1920 is told in the film That Never Happened, which will be screened by Zoom by the Vernon and District Family History Society Sunday, Nov. 15. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, Photo No. 25372).
Vernon internment camp part of family history society film screening

First World War camp at what is now Seaton Secondary part of film That Never Happened

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to the podium for a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dr. Bonnie Henry says while Santa Claus is “probably” immune to COVID-19, Christmas will still look just a little different this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

‘We can find ways to do this safely that will protect the elders in our family’

A police presence was seen at the TD Bank at Plaza 33. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP catch alleged bank robber

A 43-year-old Kelowna man, armed, allegedly robbed a financial institution in Rutland this morning

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This morning in Revelstoke. Up to 20 cm of snow is expected. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Updated: Snowfall warning for Revelstoke area; Highway 1 reopens

Up to 20 cm expected

Penticton man Rylan Hernberg will spend all of World Kindness Day, Nov. 9, 2020 performing acts of kindness such as giving flowers, coffee, a smile and much more just to brighten the day of strangers. (Contributed)
Penticton man goes all out to celebrate World Kindness Day

Nov. 13 is World Kindness Day

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

Google Image:
COVID-19 case isolated to Kelowna yoga class

The City of Kelowna is confirming one person tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Nov. 3 class

B.C. school-related COVID-19 cases show that most students with respiratory symptoms do not have COVID-19, a finding made easier by introduction of simpler tests for children. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

School transmission remains low, community high

Kelowna's Jesse Pez, charged with attempted murder in relation to an alleged Oct. 31 stabbing, is out on bail. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna man charged in alleged Halloween stabbing out on bail

Jesse Pez is charged with attempted murder in relation to an alleged stabbing on Oct. 31

Most Read