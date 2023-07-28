Penticton Speedway pays ‘tribute to greatness,’ honours Okanagan racing icon

The track celebrates one of its most successful drivers during its event this weekend

The Penticton Speedway honours Gordy Mannes on July 28 and 29. (Photo- Penticton Speedway)

For more than three decades at the Penticton Speedway, Gordy Mannes was the one everyone wanted to beat.

The local racer captured more championships than any other driver, through the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Now decades later, on July 29 and 30, those in the bleachers and behind the wheels at the speedway pay tribute to the legacy Mannes has left behind.

“We honour Gordy Mannes, whose contributions to motorsports in the Okanagan are unmatched,” said Ingo Seibert, co-owner of the Penticton Speedway. “The fans in the South Okanagan are loyal and have been very supportive of the track and the racing families here.”

Mannes was born in the Netherlands and moved to B.C. with his wife in the early 1970s.

This weekend’s event — dubbed the Gordy Mannes Memorial/ Feedway 500 — returns with two nights of action scheduled at the track.

Headlining Saturday night’s festivities is the Flying Destruction event, which features street cars driving off ramps and jumping through motorhomes.

Regular-season racing precedes the main event.

Hit-to-pass trailer returns on Sunday.

Hornets and street stocks will take the track on both nights.

Action on Saturday and Sunday starts at 7 p.m.

“In honor of his memory and legacy, the organizers of the Gordy Mannes Memorial have put together a spectacular event that promises heart-pounding action and memorable moments for all in attendance,” the speedway writes in a release.

