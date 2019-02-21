A Penticton woman managed to capture footage of a bobcat in her backyard on Feb. 20. (Kim Ken Oszinski/Facebook Photo)

Penticton woman captures footage of bobcat feasting on bird in backyard

‘Kim Ken Oszinski’ posted photos and videos of the bobcat from just a few feet away

A Penticton resident managed to capture footage of a bobcat right in her backyard.

Kim Ken Oszinski posted photos and video of a bobcat in her backyard Wednesday.

Oszinski’s captures came right before and after the cat mowed down on a bird.

“We were so lucky,” Oszinski’s post reads. “Managed to capture a tagged bobcat on film just after it started gobbling down a bird in our yard.”

READ MORE: B.C. photographer captures otters on ice

In the comments on the post, Oszinski confirmed the bobcat was tagged and collared.

“Green on one ear, red on the other,” they wrote. “We ‘think’ this is the same male cat we saw last year around this time when it was courting a young female.”

Oszinski said they never lose “the wonder and excitement” of wildlife sightings in the area.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
West Kelowna family builds 9-foot tall snowman
Next story
Summerland to host fourth annual Grand Sommelier Express

Just Posted

Vernon’s worst intersection saw 179 crashes in four years: ICBC

According to ICBC data, 25th Ave and 32 Street saw the highest number of accidents from 2013-2017

Special Olympics B.C. Games torch made in Vernon

Games society has portable torch, thanks to Vernon recreation and businesses

Summerland to host fourth annual Grand Sommelier Express

Wine event will be held on Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s historic train

Vernon Vipers thump Coquitlam

Rookie Trey Taylor scores first-ever BCHL goal as Snakes derail Express 4-1

Penticton woman captures footage of bobcat feasting on bird in backyard

‘Kim Ken Oszinski’ posted photos and videos of the bobcat from just a few feet away

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan man fined $600 for twenty-third illegal driving conviction

Judge says another offense could result in jail time

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

VIDEO: Woman, off-duty cop in serious condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

When Canada legalized weed last fall, it only allowed fresh or dried bud, oil, plants and seeds

Samsung folding phone is different – but also almost $2,000

But most analysts see a limited market for foldable-screen phones

Most Read