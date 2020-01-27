Anna Fodor of Penticton took home the $500,000 prize for the Jan. 7 lotto draw. (Contributed Image)

Penticton woman wins $500,000 lotto prize

Anna Fodor collected $500,000 with her winning ticket

When Anna Fodor checked her lottery ticket and saw she hadn’t won the $70-million jackpot, she thought that was that.

However, when Fodor scanned the same ticket she realized she had nearly missed out on a $500,000 win for the Tuesday, Jan. 7 Lotto Max draw.

The Penticton resident, who bought the winning ticket at Duncan Grocery in Penticton, split the $1 million prize with another person in Ontario with the same winning numbers.

“I had checked on the BCLC website and I didn’t have any winning numbers on the main draw,” said Fodor. “I didn’t realize I had won until I scanned it at the corner store where I bought the ticket.”

Fodor said that that the feeling of the win was “Amazing, pure happiness.”

Fodor, who made the trek from her home in Penticton to BCLC’s Kamloops head-office to pick up her $500,000 cheque, said she’s no stranger to Kamloops.

“I was born in Kamloops and lived in B.C. all my life,” she said.

The first thing on Fodor’s bucket list? Getting herself a new Toyota Tacoma truck.

“I will buy a truck and probably a fifth wheel (trailer) for travelling, and invest the rest wisely,” said Fodor. “It will make a huge difference in my life.”

Keep an eye out for the Penticton Western’s exclusive interview with Anna Fodor by Mark Brett next week.

