PET OF THE WEEK: Amii wants her own quiet castle

Cat at Critteraid in search of a forever home

Amii is sleeping so let me tell you about our little lady.

She is about six years old and really wants her own castle with just one or two adults only.

She doesn’t do well with pets, she has more then enough love to give you won’t even know you only have one.

She is looking for a quiet place to tell her stories.

Please call Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

Pet of the Week

