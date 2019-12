Cat at Critteraid in Summerland would like to meet an experienced cat lady

My journey has been rough but I am ready for a fresh new start. I will need an experienced cat lady, preferably. I have a dislike for men but maybe I haven’t met the right one yet.

If you want to take a chance on a big love call my Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

