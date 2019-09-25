PET OF THE WEEK: Ocean and his brothers were victims of hoarding

More than 20 cats at Critteraid are in need of homes

Good. I have your attention.

My name is Ocean and I am a wonderful big brother to 20 amazing brothers who need your help. They are looking for their forever homes.

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Teddy wants a quiet home of his own

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Moose loves quiet time and watching Jeopardy

We were all living in a hoarding situation that caused us some trust issues. I haven’t overcome mine yet but I would love to help my brothers get forever families.

Can you offer one or three a forever family home?

Please call my Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon college students ensure no bad apple gets left behind

Just Posted

Vernon college students ensure no bad apple gets left behind

With fall season here, the time is ripe for apple picking and… Continue reading

Production workers needed in Vernon

Work for Black Press Media in Vernon today

Climate Action Strikes to continue in Vernon Friday

Vernon School District No. 22 says written permission for students mandatory before strike

Accident between truck and BC Transit bus in Vernon

The accident took place at 29th Street and 45th Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Searching for missing woman near Hydraulic Lake

Search and rescue teams were called out Tuesday evening and remain on scene

VIDEO: Logging truck convoy stalls traffic in downtown Vancouver to protest job losses

Truckers from Merritt, Quesnel, Prince George and more converge at UBCM convention

B.C. man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Inspection done at Big White ahead of resort’s largest winter sports race

The World Airline Ski Championships will be hosted by the resort in March 2020

Former South Okanagan elementary PAC treasurer charged with fraud

The charge against Belinda Yorke is in relation to the alleged theft of funds from the committee

Man in possession of stolen Revelstoke SUV arrested in Kelowna

The man remains in police custody at this time and further charges are expected

Shuswap projects left with uncertain future after rural dividend funding suspended

Application process for funding halted so money can go to struggling forestry sector.

Maxime Bernier, of People’s Party of Canada, touts less immigration at B.C. event

Party leader spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event while a small protest took place outside

Most Read