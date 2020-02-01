PET OF THE WEEK: Sammy wants to find a family

Would you take a chance on me? My name is Sammy, yes I am a girl. My brother Dean and I were brought in very young and scared. Well, I am learning to be such a brave girl my aunty thought I might have a chance to find a family. I would love a cat friend and an older human sibling. No dogs or too loud of home please. If you put in the time I will give you the best snuggles. Love Sammy. Please call my Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226

