Hello, nice to meet you, My name is Teddy.

I am a sophisticated older gentleman looking for a lovely home to call my own.

I do best in a quiet home with maybe a binge night of Bonanza. I love to be brushed and really good at story telling.

I’d love to be the only four-paw gentleman if you please.

Call my Aunty Jess today if you have any questions at 250-488-3226.

