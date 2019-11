Cat now lives at Critteraid in Summerland and seeks a new home

Tweety here and yes I am such a sweetie.

I am a young boy about a year old and have seen so much already. Now I am just getting the love part and I want more.

If you need a shy snuggle boy, that’s me.

Please call Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

