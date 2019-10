Six-month-old cat lives at Critteraid in Summerland

Hi there, My name is Tweety.

I’m six months old and super sweet.

I need a family full of love. I would love to grow up with a little kid, all to myself.

Please call my Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

