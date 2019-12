Cats are shy, but ready to find new homes

Did you know we need forever homes? Yes we are ready, from hoarding life to let’s get adopted.

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Tweety just wants some love

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Kalden Karma Kids are a little shy but if given the chance these babies will warm your hearts for rest of our lives. Most are not good with dogs.

Please call Jess at 250-488-3226.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.