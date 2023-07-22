PHOTOS: Block Party takes over downtown Kelowna

The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News) The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News) The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News) The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

It was a party in downtown Kelowna on Saturday, July 22.

The family-friendly and free event took place along Bernard Avenue, giving people a chance to experience live music, food, art, shopping, and a sense of community.

Games were available for kids and families to enjoy and many food trucks gave people a variety of options.

Retail store Lululemon had a recovery spa for people to try while there was a dunk tank that raised money for Tourette Canada and a local youth who will be the only Canadian this year to attend the New Jersey Centre for Tourette Syndrome’s Tim Howard Leadership Academy.

