Free skate was Saturday at Kal Tire Place North

Vernon Winter Carnival mascots Silas Langner as Jopo (left) and Tessa Tunka as Jopette skate together during the Bonhomme de neige family skate Saturday, Feb. 2. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Bonhomme de neige joined Vernon’s Winter Carnival Saturday afternoon for a free skate at Kal Tire Place.

“Grab your skates and helmet and join us on a French adventure,” said the sponsor, Canadian Parent for French Vernon.

Admission was free with a donation to the food bank.

