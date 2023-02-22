PHOTOS: Busting a groove with Vernon’s Citizen of the Year

At the spry age of 100, Vernon’s Citizen of the Year, Helen Sidney was caught cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance Club open house.
Also present was Lumby’s Mayor Kevin Acton, as the dignitaries enjoyed a successful event, as a part of the Winter Carnival.
Dancers were adorned in their best TV Western characters for an afternoon of rollicking tunes and movements.
If you are interested in trying out square dancing, the club meets every Thursday night at the Halina Centre from 7-9 p.m.
For more information, you can phone Roxy Rollins at 250-540-9977.
@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
