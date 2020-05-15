PHOTOS: Canada Post employees salute healthcare workers in Vernon

Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Derek Charlton photo)
Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Jordie Korn photo)
Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Lori Bonang photo)
Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Derek Charlton photo)
Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Derek Charlton photo)

Canada Post employees sent a message of thanks to heathcare workers with a parade in Vernon Thursday evening.

A lengthy line of mail delivery trucks and other vehicles made its way up the hill to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 7 p.m. May 14.

“Just a little thanks from us to the healthcare workers and first responders in Vernon and our local area,” said Canada Post employee Derek Charlton.

Around the country, people have been cheering on essential healthcare workers as they navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. For full coverage of on the novel coronavirus, go here.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Vernonites return to provincial parks

WATCH: Large number of hummingbirds surprise Shuswap resident

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It feels surreal’: Armstrong grad wins $80K UBC scholarship

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Canada Post employees salute healthcare workers in Vernon

Parade in appreciation of healthcare workers went past Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday evening

Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

‘It feels surreal’: Armstrong grad wins $80K UBC scholarship

Aidan Eglin is a recipient of the prestigious Schulich Leader Award

WATCH: Vernon dealership donates 200 face shields amid COVID-19

Watkin Motors Ford delivered PPE amid COVID-19 to North Okanagan organizations

Foster homes needed for Vernon kittens

SPCA getting ready for kitten season and needs people to apply to foster

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Mitchell’s Musings: On the slow boat to a faster way of doing things

Columnist Glenn Mitchell examines the ‘improvements’ tech has made in our everyday lives

Editorial: New math may prompt parents to send kids back to school

Province announces greater detail on plans for Jan. 1 in-class instruction

Skateboard park, pickleball, tennis courts to open May 16 in West Kelowna

Measures such as no handshaking, good hygiene, distancing and staying home when sick are in place

Pandemic orders sparking more landlord-tenant disputes, says Princeton RCMP

Princeton RCMP are fielding an increasing number of calls about landlord and… Continue reading

Missing Barriere senior may be heading to the Okanagan or Vancouver Island

Members of the public are asked to keep their eyes open to help find the grandmother

No decision on free parking extension in downtown Kelowna

Parking has been free in the downtown and South Pandosy areas since March 23

Inmate sues Kamloops prison claiming broken wheelchair left him injured

James Francis Hughes suffers from partial paralysis and requires aids to allow him to be mobile

Potential for high water in Keremeos and surrounding areas, warns RDOS

Residents encouraged to start preparing for localized flooding

Most Read