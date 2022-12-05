PHOTOS: Coldstream lights up Christmas

Jane Rutten (6), from Coldstream, left, has fun colouring with Vernon Vipers forward Lee Parks at the Coldstream Community Christmas Light Up Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Coldstream Christian Church. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The Coldstream Community Christmas Light Up returned to the Coldstream Christian Church on Sunday, Dec. 4, following a two-year COVID hiatus. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Santa Claus listens to the wish lists of sisters Emilia and Alaina Lindsay, with help from their mom, Andrea, at the Coldstream Community Christmas Light Up Sunday, Dec. 4, at Coldstream Christian Church. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The Christmas tree and the bonfire were two of the popular venues at the return of the Coldstream Community Christmas Light Up Sunday, Dec. 4, at Coldstream Christian Church. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Temperatures were chilly but hearts were warm in Coldstream Sunday, Dec. 4.

The Community Christmas Light Up returned to the Coldstream Christian Church parking lot and inside the facility Sunday evening after a two-year COVID hiatus.

The event drew hundreds who braved the cool temperatures for a chance to come together again.

The biggest cheer outside came around 7 p.m. when the familiar refrain of “Ho ho ho” could be heard loud and clear, an indication that Santa Claus had arrived for the evening.

He took his place on a throne made of hay bales and listened to the wish lists of eager, enthusiastic, and curious girls and boys.

The Vernon Vipers hockey club was on hand helping kids with their colouring, road hockey skills, doling out free hot dogs, candy canes and hot chocolate, and announcing door prize winners (big night for people named Brown as at least three prizes were won by people with that last name).

Choirs from three local schools sang at the event.

As in the past, this year’s light up focused on giving back to those in need. Bins were set up to collect non-perishable food donations for the food bank.

New this year was a community prayer tree. People could fill out an ornament with a prayer request and hang it on the Christmas tree, and the church will commit to praying for those requests.

READ MORE: Coldstream lights up event after two-year hiatus

READ MORE: Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers best in B.C.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasCommunityNorth Okanagan Regional District