PHOTOS: Eagles, swans spotted in Enderby area

Alexander Pascal witnessed some fowl play in the Enderby area last week, and caught it all on camera.

Pascal snapped pictures of a pair of bald eagles and a bevy of tundra swans. He said he counted 45 swans in the group.

The eagles were at their “usual perch” by the Enderby bridge, while the swans were just up the road from there, in a snowy cornfield.

A recent bird count in the Vernon area yielded 36 bald eagles and 12 trumpeter swans (tundra swans were not recorded).

