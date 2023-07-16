PHOTOS: Family fun at annual Okanagan Rock and Gem Show in Kelowna

1120 Rock Club President Lindea Parnell (left) and Treasurer Cheryl Harris at the Okanagan Rock and Gem Show. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)1120 Rock Club President Lindea Parnell (left) and Treasurer Cheryl Harris at the Okanagan Rock and Gem Show. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Rock, gem, and mineral lovers gathered in Kelowna for the annual Okanagan Rock and Gem Show held at Rutland Centennial Hall.

Hosted by the 1120 Rock Club in Kelowna and the Vernon Lapidary Club, the hall showcased 20 vendors from across B.C. and Alberta, and one from Ontario.

Kelowna’s Club President Lindea Parnell said this year’s show has been a little slower than last year, but it was still a good turnout.

The show had lots to look at from minerals under a microscope to hand-carved stones and jewelry.

“We are not a commercial show. Although there are dealers that do it as a living… This is a hobby for several people here.”

Admission to the show was by donation, helping support the activities of both the Kelowna and Vernon clubs.

“We have meetings during the year and we have to pay for a rental place for that. But the big thing is that we both have workshops. It can be really pricey to run a workshop and the people who go to the workshop, there’s not enough money made from that to support it.”

The event had door prizes, a silent auction, and even a sandbox for kids to dig out their own treasure.

Parnell said, as a grandma, sharing the joy with kids is one of her favourite parts.

The show started on July 14 and runs until 4 p.m. on July 16.

