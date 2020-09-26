PHOTOS: Ghost sighting in Vernon’s Polson Park

Danielle Forster snapped spooky photos of her four-year-old daughter, Keira, in Polson Park Sept. 18, 2020. (Danielle Forster)
Danielle Forster snapped spooky photos of her four-year-old daughter, Keira, in Polson Park Sept. 18, 2020. (Danielle Forster)
Danielle Forster snapped spooky photos of her four-year-old daughter, Keira, in Polson Park Sept. 18, 2020. (Danielle Forster)
Danielle Forster snapped spooky photos of her four-year-old daughter, Keira, in Polson Park Sept. 18, 2020. (Danielle Forster) Danielle Forster snapped spooky photos of her four-year-old daughter, Keira, in Polson Park Sept. 18, 2020. (Danielle Forster)

A rare ghost sighting in Polson Park sparked joy in the community Sept. 18.

Danielle Forster was inspired by photographs shared on social media and decided to take advantage of the smoky backdrop that plagued the Okanagan for several days as wildfire smoke from the United States drifted north.

Unknowingly, Forster was taking part in a wider movement inspired by TikTok users.

“I didn’t realize that it was a trend at the time,” Forster said. “I just saw someone in Vancouver had taken these hilarious ghost photos trying to make light of the smoke we were all experiencing that week, so I decided to jump on the bandwagon and asked my daughter, Keira, if she would like to take some funny photos.”

“She was all for it,” Forster said of her four-year-old daughter.

The two grabbed a mismatched sheet and snipped some eye holes in it — the classic Halloween getup.

Kira chose the setting — “Duck Park,” her name for Polson Park, her mom said.

“We had a lot of laughs thinking up funny ways for a ghost to pose,” Forster said. “We ventured around for the afternoon giggling.”

They weren’t the only ones.

Forster said they were spotted by several park users, including city crews working away. Forster said everyone had a laugh because of the unusual sighting.

Forster shared the spooky photographs shot on her iPhone 10 on the Vernon Community Forum where it garnered a lot of positive feedback.

“It was just some good, positive fun,” Forster said.

Next, Forster said she’s considering retaking similar photos incorporating the whole family to mail out as Halloween cards.

But she’s already contemplating what she’ll do come Christmas.

READ MORE: Vernon organization shines light on ‘modern happiness’ with speaker Eric Termuende

READ MORE: Parks Canada not responsible for Mount Kobau blockade

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon organization shines light on ‘modern happiness’ with speaker Eric Termuende

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Ghost sighting in Vernon’s Polson Park

Mom and daughter photoshoot brings joy and laughter to bystanders

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

United Way celebrates seven decades of impact in Southern Interior

Organization sees issues with poverty, mental health and addictions, heighten during the pandemic

Vernon thrift shop once again accepting donations

Georgette Thrift Shop revenue funds Vernon Canadian Mental Health Association programming

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health

The total number of Interior Health cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 522

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

Kelowna man injured during arrest sues RCMP

Supreme Court civil claim alleges Dustin Blondin was the victim of an ‘unprovoked attack’

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

Parks Canada not responsible for Mount Kobau blockade

Nearby residents have been vocal about plans to turn the area into a national park

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Liberals reach deal with NDP on COVID-19 aid bill, likely averting election

NDP and the Liberals have reached an agreement on COVID-19 sick-leave

Most Read