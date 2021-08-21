PHOTOS: Kelowna AlleyCats Alliance adoption centre opens at new PetSmart location

A kitten up for adoption at the launch of Kelowna’s new AlleyCats Alliance adoption centre on Aug. 21. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) A kitten up for adoption at the launch of Kelowna’s new AlleyCats Alliance adoption centre on Aug. 21. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) A sleepy kitten up for adoption at the launch of Kelowna’s new AlleyCats Alliance adoption centre on Aug. 21. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) An adult cat up for adoption at the launch of Kelowna’s new AlleyCats Alliance adoption centre on Aug. 21. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) An adult cat up for adoption at the launch of Kelowna’s new AlleyCats Alliance adoption centre on Aug. 21. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

PetSmart Kelowna had its grand opening at its new location on Saturday (Aug. 21), which also meant the launch of Kelowna’s new AlleyCats Alliance adoption centre.

“The adoption centre here is fantastic. It’s much bigger, the cages are way bigger and roomier,” said Sue Beagle, president of AlleyCats Alliance.

“We have room for a lot more cats, so we’re pretty pleased.”

She added that the new centre — located inside of PetSmart at 1500 Banks Road — can house up to 30 kittens, compared to no more than 15 at the previous Kelowna AlleyCats Alliance adoption centre at the old PetSmart location.

“It’s easier to clean and it’s just much bigger. We don’t like to leave the cats in the cages,” she said. “We like to open them and let them run around. It’s just much bigger, and we have a sink.”

The volunteer-run organization rescues, rehabilitates, provides medical care and adoption for feral and orphaned cats throughout the Okanagan Valley.

“A lot of times, people have nowhere to put the cats, so they dump them at the farm or somewhere rural. A lot of them get dumped at the dump,” said Beagle.

“We try to pick up those cats off the street. They end up migrating — if they don’t die — somewhere where there’s already a colony, where somebody is feeding them.”

The Kelowna branch’s relationship with PetSmart dates back to 2012. The pet supply store has helped to assist the organization with the adoption process, in addition to providing the space for the adoption centre.

“They provide all the food, the litter and other supplies that we might need, like litter boxes. That’s all free of charge,” said Beagle.

“They provide the space and the staff to show our cats to people. They do the application process, and then the application comes to us.”

She added that the organization is looking for more volunteers, and is in need of a treasurer. More information about the volunteering process can be found online at alleycatsalliance.org.

READ MORE: ‘Contagiously happy dude’: Kelowna film crew follows life of man born without arms or legs

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganPhoto Galleries