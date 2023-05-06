PHOTOS: Kelowna Pipe Band celebrates 100 years at annual Spring Fling event

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The Kelowna Pipe Band marched down Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna to celebrate their 100th anniversary. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The Kelowna Pipe Band marched down Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna to celebrate their 100th anniversary. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The Kalamalka Highlander Pipe Band takes their turn marching down Bernard Street. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
All 10 pipe bands march together to end the morning portion of the Kelowna Pipe Band's 100th anniversary. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

It was quite the spectacle on Saturday morning as the Kelowna Pipe Band Society celebrated their 100th anniversary at their annual spring fling event.

To celebrate, the band, along with nine other pipe bands from around the Okanagan, marched on Bernard Avenue from Mill Street to St. Paul Street. Each band waited for all the other bands to make their way down the street before all 10 bands in attendance marched down together in one final march.

The other bands that joined to celebrate the event and anniversary were:

  • Kootenay Kiltie Pipe Band;
  • Kimberly Pipe Band;
  • Kamloops Pipe Band Society;
  • Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band;
  • Summerland Pipes and Drums;
  • Trail Pipe Band;
  • Quesnel Pipe and Drums;
  • Shuswap Pipes and Drums;
  • Fraser Valley Pipe Band Society.

After the bands all marched back together down to Bernard and Mill Street, they finished the march by performing Amazing Grace.

The event continued after the march with festivities at Waterfront Park.

