PHOTOS: Kin Beach Graffiti causes community stir

Now that spring and warm weather have begun in Vernon, new graffiti has sprung up at Kin Beach.

It began causing quite the stir on the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook page after a Vernonite posted some images of what looks like freshly painted graffiti.

“RANT … so sad to see this at Kin Beach,” wrote Nancy Webster.

The post garnered over 60 reactions and 19 comments. Some agreed. “So disrespectful!,” read one.

One commenter suggested park cameras. Others suggested calling the RCMP and organizing a group to help clean the park.

“Any one who knows him should report to the [RCMP].”

To report incidents like graffiti, RCMP asks people use their Non-Emergency City Service Request at http://www.cityofvernon.org/departments/public-works/request-for-non-emergency-city-service or call the non-emergency RCMP line: (250) 545-7171.

