PHOTOS: Parade brings out the smiles during Cherryville Days

Families were out in droves to watch the Cherryville Days parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)Families were out in droves to watch the Cherryville Days parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Cherryville Days kicked off with a bang Saturday as the ever popular parade made its way through the community.

Kids lined the street to get an up-close view of the passing vehicles and the inside track on the handfuls of candy coming their way.

This year’s Cherryville Days has a tea party theme, and there were multiple Mad Hatters in the parade.

“It was great, big turnout, lots of kids and families here, everyone seems to be having a blast so far,” said Const. Samantha McClellan, a police officer who’s been in the community for four years and who took part in the parade for the first time Saturday.

“It was a great experience,” she said.

After the parade, folks made their way to Hansen Park where there were games and family activities from noon to 6 p.m. There was a fall market, food vendors, a car show and a horseshoe tournament for people to enjoy.

There’s more to do during Cherryville Days on Sunday, Sept. 17. There will be a brunch at Hansen Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open mic and continuation of the horseshoe tournament from 12-3 and a softball game at Cherryville Elementary School at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Outhouse races, parade, weekend full of fun returns for Cherryville Days

READ MORE: Walk, roll and run at annual Lumby fundraiser

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Family activitiesNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictParade

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Just Posted

Families were out in droves to watch the Cherryville Days parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Parade brings out the smiles during Cherryville Days

Riders take part in CMHA Vernon’s annual Ride Don’t Hide fundraising event in Polson Park Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon riders cycle for youth mental health

Participants have been coming to the Lumby fundraiser for patient care since the 2010s. (Contributed)
Walk, roll and run at annual Lumby fundraiser

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Pop-up banner image