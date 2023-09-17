PHOTOS: Parade brings out the smiles during Cherryville Days

Families were out in droves to watch the Cherryville Days parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Cherryville Days kicked off with a bang Saturday as the ever popular parade made its way through the community.

Kids lined the street to get an up-close view of the passing vehicles and the inside track on the handfuls of candy coming their way.

This year’s Cherryville Days has a tea party theme, and there were multiple Mad Hatters in the parade.

“It was great, big turnout, lots of kids and families here, everyone seems to be having a blast so far,” said Const. Samantha McClellan, a police officer who’s been in the community for four years and who took part in the parade for the first time Saturday.

“It was a great experience,” she said.

After the parade, folks made their way to Hansen Park where there were games and family activities from noon to 6 p.m. There was a fall market, food vendors, a car show and a horseshoe tournament for people to enjoy.

There’s more to do during Cherryville Days on Sunday, Sept. 17. There will be a brunch at Hansen Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open mic and continuation of the horseshoe tournament from 12-3 and a softball game at Cherryville Elementary School at 1 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

