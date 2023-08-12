PHOTOS: Peach Festival’s Grand Parade takes over downtown Penticton

The Peters Bros. Grand Parade at Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 12, 2023. This New Westminster float was among the several to take part in the annual parade, held down Main Street in the city’s downtown core. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) Miss Penticton 2023-2024 at the Penticton Peach Festival’s Peters Bros. Grand Parade on Aug. 12, 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield rolls through the Penticton Peach Festival’s Peters Bros. Grand Parade on Aug. 12, 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) (Logan Lockhart- Western News) Participants turned left on Wade Avenue before making themselves to the Penticton Rose Garden. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) Penticton Vees head coach, general manager and president Fred Harbinson at the Penticton Peach Festival’s Peters Bros. Grand Parade on Aug. 12, 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Hundreds of locals and tourists alike were up bright and early Saturday morning, Aug. 12, to make sure they didn’t miss one the Penticton’s most beloved summertime traditions march through the city’s downtown core.

The Penticton Peach Festival’s Peters Bros. Grand Parade returned in style, with floats, marching bands and dancers from across B.C. and Washington State taking centre stage.

Long before the parade’s 10 a.m. start time, people can be seen holding lawn chairs and securing their front-row spots on Main Street, Wade Avenue and Winnipeg Street.

Along with local businesses, elected leaders and floats featured all morning, local groups were collecting non-perishable food donations to make the occasion extra special.

North on Main Street and west on Wade Avenue, the Peachfest tradition took about an hour and half to complete.

Participants turned right on Winnipeg Street before wrapping up the parade at the Penticton Rose Garden.

Known as B.C. Interior’s largest, the Grand Parade kicked off all Peachfest events on Saturday.

Canadian rockers 54-40 headline celebrations on Saturday when they play Okanagan Lake Park at 9:30 p.m.

