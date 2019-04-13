PHOTOS: Seaton Fashion Show

Check out some photos from the Seaton Fashion show last week.
Check out some photos from the Seaton Fashion show last week.
The band will be at Coldstream Coffee House Event for April 20 for the ‘Open Mic’.
Game 2 will go Saturday night at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.
Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann and Sarah Hagen showed versatility and virtuosity throughout the April concert.
The bus was rolled over, blocking part of the roadway to Big White
The shocking incident happened along Edmonton’s popular Whyte Avenue
The league is down to three teams this year, with Armstrong Shamrocks dropping out
The dress took three months to make, stolen from back of car on April 11
Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week
A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries
There’s still no word on what happened to the ‘little blonde girl with the big smile’
Jesse Wegenast says the ministry branch has now changed its policy to allow people to wait inside
Martin Wolbers says he’s lucky they got away with his Pyrenees Papillon
RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time
U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately
Turbidity returned to normal for Kalamalka water source
Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness
LETTER: City of Vernon thanked for removal of gravel
Upon learning about her parent’s internment, Janice Buick has made it her goal to share her knowledge of Japanese heritage with future generations