PHOTOS: Seaton grads head to prom

Sophie Borhi pins boutonnière on prom date Jaden Stone. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star) Katie Rabbitt, Nikki Rabbitt, Acelyn Ball. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star) Kamrin Lubbers and JR Liebelt. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star) Annika Ariano, Sarah Kadach, Bryn Taylor-Howes, Mollie Markin, Jessie Markin, Natalya Ariano, Danica Ariano. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star) Talia Quiring, Ben Miller, Julian Hudson, and Ashley Northcote head to prom 2019. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star) Rylan Henry, Heather Marlow, Maguire Lauridsen. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star) Jenny Sunderland and Danica Goble. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star) Daniel Hilsmann and Isabelle Petrova. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star) Sophie Borhi and Jaden Stone. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star) Ambrosa Tyler and Thomas Hurley. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Seaton graduates got dressed up Saturday to celebrate prom. The festivities began around 3 p.m. for photos in Polson Park.

