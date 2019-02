Annual snow sculpture competition was last weekend

Krakens, one-legged pirates, giant clams – all would make an interesting sight on their own.

Put them all together, and add a healthy dose of craftsmanship, and the end result is the annual Vernon Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture Contest that overtook the village Feb. 1-3.

Carnival festivities continue until Feb. 10.

