PHOTOS: Sun and stars shine for Cherryville Day

A single day didn’t dampen the spirits of everyone out for the annual Cherryville Day on Saturday.

High water at its community park prompted officials to turn the 55th annual Cherryville Days into a one-day event and a switch in venues.

See related: Cherryville Days down to single day

Hanson Park has been closed due to flooding from Cherry Creek so, after much discussion, the Cherryville Days committee decided to move activities to the Cherryville Community Hall and make the weekend a one-day event on Saturday, June 2.

Cherryville Day kicked off with the annual pancake breakfast, after which kids of all ages lined the road for the parade lineup.

A bouncy castle, concession, pet show, beer garden, bingo, Outhouse Races, kids’ games and ‘High Water Dance’ were enjoyed by all.

And it looks like Lumby’s Mayor Kevin Acton may have purchased himself a Hillbilly Hot Tub from Warren and Krystal McIntyre (this beauty was created by salvaged goods and a lot of love) during Cherryville Day Saturday. (Greta Cooper/For The Morning Star)

Cherryville Day was all a-sparkle this year with stars and dignitaries, including singer/songwriter Meghan ‘Trainer’ look alike (Meghan Hymas) during the popular parade Saturday. (Greta Cooper/For The Morning Star)

Kenzie Martindale (right) of Salmon Arm and her sister Kiana grab some parade goodies during Cherryville Day Saturday. (Greta Cooper/For The Morning Star)

Even the stars go through some financial challenges. Joyce Forslund attempts to bribe security (Bill Cooper) while an innocent? Lynne Frierichs looks on during the annual Cherryville Day Saturday. (Greta Cooper/For The Morning Star)

