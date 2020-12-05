PHOTOS: Sunrise paints Okanagan skies

Bib Patel, Lake Country Anne Longley, Vernon Travis Hirlaka, Vernon Erin Bigsby, Vernon Diana Williamson, Vernon Ericka Dixon, Vernon Jennifer Samms, Lake Country Colleen MacTavish, Vernon

Residents awoke to a colourful morning in the Okanagan Saturday, and many captured the natural beauty on camera.

Social media posts were filled with sunrise shots from people throughout the valley Saturday morning.

It’s been a blissfully dry and sunny week in the Okanagan, and Environment Canada is forecasting more of the same throughout the day. The forecast in mainly sunny with a high of 2 C in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon, with a mix of sun and clouds in Salmon Arm.

Sun and cloud is expected for tomorrow throughout the region with a high of around 0 C — except in Penticton, where the skies should be clear and the high reaching 3 C.

Snow or rain is expected to arrive on Monday in the region.

READ MORE: Vernon video production has Christmas spirit

WATCH: Passholders enjoy sunny opening day at Silver Star Mountain

Brendan Shykora

Photo Galleries