PHOTOS: Talent in focus at Vernon Winter Carnival

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Celebration of Talent was Saturday

Eva Attwood shows off her hip hop skills at the Celebration of Talent at the Vernon Recreation Complex Saturday, Feb. 2. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Music, dance and performance arts took centre stage at the Vernon Winter Carnival’s Celebration of Talent Saturday, Feb. 2.

The Vernon Recreation Complex was bustling for this annual free event.

