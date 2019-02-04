Eva Attwood shows off her hip hop skills at the Celebration of Talent at the Vernon Recreation Complex Saturday, Feb. 2. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

PHOTOS: Talent in focus at Vernon Winter Carnival

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Celebration of Talent was Saturday

Music, dance and performance arts took centre stage at the Vernon Winter Carnival’s Celebration of Talent Saturday, Feb. 2.

The Vernon Recreation Complex was bustling for this annual free event.

Eva Attwood shows off her hip hop skills at the Celebration of Talent at the Vernon Recreation Complex Saturday, Feb. 2. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

The Kalamalka Highlanders pipe band plays the opening piece for the Celebration of Talent Saturday at the Vernon Recreation Complex. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

