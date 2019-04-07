PHOTOS: Vernon photographer captures nature

Self-taught wildlife photographer Carla Hunt is based in Vernon, B.C. and often provides the Morning Star with photographs throughout the year.

“As the population continually increases in the Okanagan region, we need to be aware of our natural surroundings to ensure we protect critical habitat for the wildlife that call this home,” Hunt wrote in her website bio, where she notes that her goal is to “bring Beauty in the Okanagan to the people”.

Check out her spring set below.

