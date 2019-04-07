PHOTOS: Vernon photographer captures nature

Self-taught wildlife photographer Carla Hunt is based in Vernon, B.C. and often provides the Morning Star with photographs throughout the year.

“As the population continually increases in the Okanagan region, we need to be aware of our natural surroundings to ensure we protect critical habitat for the wildlife that call this home,” Hunt wrote in her website bio, where she notes that her goal is to “bring Beauty in the Okanagan to the people”.

Female bighorn sheep, North Okanagan, BC

Check out her spring set below.

Related: On the Prowl

Related: Local photographer shares her love of nature

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Vernon photographer Carla Hunt captures nature. (Photo submitted - Carla Hunt)
Western Painted Turtles, Spring 2019. (Photo submitted - Carla Hunt)
Rough Legged Hawk, Spring 2019. (Photo submitted - Carla Hunt)
Great Blue Heron, Spring 2019. (Photo submitted - Carla Hunt)
Red-tailed hawks, spring 2019. (Photo submitted - Carla Hunt)

Previous story
Vernon boxing club caters to Parkinson’s patients

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Vernon photographer captures nature

Check out Hunt’s spring set of photographs.

Vernon boxing club caters to Parkinson’s patients

CounterPunch Boxing Club takes place Monday and Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at IRON HEART GYM.

Vernon Alzheimer’s Walk honours Margaret Stecyk

The annual walk takes place at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Boating impact considered on Kal Lake

Among the recommendations are designating low or no wake zones where only non-motorized activities and developing response plans if there is a fuel spill.

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

Vernon Vipers surprised with welcome home

Cheers, cowbells, horns, whistles and even a trumpet rang out when the team bus arrive home after securing their spot to play in the Fred Page Cup championship.

Kelowna man injured in jump from his stolen truck as suspects fled

The grey 2005 Chevrolet Silverado is still outstanding

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

Woman in custody as RCMP investigate reckless driving near Peachland

Woman climbs through passenger window and continues attepts to flee after being boxed in by police

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

Penticton’s Cannery Brewing heads to second round of the Best Label Competition

The competition is a part of the upcoming Great Okanagan Beer Festival

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Former Penticton actor lighting up the silver screen

Darren Mann recently starred in Canadian drama Giant Little Ones

Most Read