Students gathered for celebratory photoshoot on the steps of the Vernon courthouse June 20

Vernon Secondary School students celebrated their graduation at the Vernon courthouse with their Class of 2019 photoshoot Thursday.

Despite a little drizzle, photographers were able to capture the excitement, which included the traditional cap toss on the courthouse steps.

Grads show their excitement. (Contributed - Wayne Emde Photography)

VSS graduates toss caps on steps of Vernon courthouse. (Contributed - Wayne Emde Photography)