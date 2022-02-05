PHOTOS: Winter Carnival parade takes over downtown Vernon

It was a bluebird day for the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)It was a bluebird day for the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu was one of many who took part in the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival parade Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu was one of many who took part in the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival parade Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band alumni performed live while walking along the parade route. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band alumni performed live while walking along the parade route. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
It was a beautiful day to hold a parade through downtown Vernon.

Crowds of onlookers were met with sunny skies and a dazzling variety of floats and decked-out vehicles at the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival parade Saturday, Feb. 5.

It was the return of the Winter Carnival’s biggest event after last year’s parade was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The parade featured appearances by the Okanagan Valley Baptist Church, the Vernon Lions Club, the Vernon Girls Trumpet band, a host of North Okanagan businesses, local politicians and much more.

Elsewhere in the carnival, the Winter Playground at the DND fields opened today at 2 p.m. Up a SilverStar Mountain Resort, artists will be creating their icy masterpieces for the Snow Sculpture Symposium. The yearly event brings to life a gallery of sculptures created entirely of water and snow. The public can vote on their favourite sculpture and the winners will be decided on Sunday.

The Winter Carnival is in full swing until Feb. 13. To view the full calendar of events, visit vernonwintercarnival.com/events.

READ MORE: Balloon Glow lights up DND grounds for Vernon Winter Carnival

READ MORE: Ice creators slide into Vernon Winter Carnival

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
