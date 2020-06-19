Photoshopped grad photo maintains Vernon class tradition

Photoshopped images usually come with a negative connotation, especially in its use on celebrities and models, but this time, it was the only answer to maintain one Vernon high school’s graduation tradition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, VSS students have their photograph taken on the stairs of the century-old landmark to commemorate the end of their high school journey. But this year, the novel coronavirus halted all regular grad celebrations and provincially ordered regulations banning gatherings of 50 or more people.
But luckily, Photoshop is good for more than airbrushing blemishes.
After washing their hands of paint from the physically-distanced tagging of Suicide Hill, the Vernon Secondary School (VSS) Class of 2020 put on their caps and gowns and took to the stairs of the courthouse — in small groups of up to 16.
The students stood two-metres, or six feet, apart on the steps of the Vernon courts on Thursday, June 18, as photographer Wayne Emde captured the moments.
After collecting photos of the 176 students, Photoshop artist Mary-Ann Morgan will sew the images together into one cohesive piece celebrating the entire class.
Upon completion, the final image will go into the Vernon Museum and Archives alongside its predecessors, albeit this will be the first Photoshopped class photograph.
