Pie for Pi Day in Vernon

Do you like geometry? Do you like to eat pie? Stop by the Okanagan Science Centre on Pi Day—March 14—to learn about circles and eat some pie.

The Okanagan Science Centre and the Baked Bread Shoppe are partnering to give out pie to the first 31.4 attendees of their Pie for Pi Day event. Pie for Pie Day starts at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The event is free for members of the Okanagan Science Centre, and is included with the price of admission for all other visitors. The event is aimed at elementary school children.

See: Happy Pi Day

“We’re always looking for a playful way to introduce children to science,” said Jim Swingle, Executive Director of the Okanagan Science Centre. “And what’s a more playful way to approach the concept of pi than with real pie?”

The Okanagan Science Centre is a charitable non-profit organization. It has been inspiring kids and families with hands-on scientific exhibits, programs, and camps for over 25 years. Our goal is to make science fun and accessible for everyone. To learn more visit www.okscience.ca or call us at 250-545-3644.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.