The new Civic Memorial Park will incorporate pieces of the 80-year-old arena it replaces. (Artists rendering)

The new Civic Memorial Park will incorporate pieces of the 80-year-old arena it replaces. (Artists rendering)

Pieces of Civic Arena reclaimed for new Vernon park

City centre space to incorporate wood from the historic arena

There’s more than just a name being used to memorialize Vernon’s historic Civic Arena.

The new city centre park under construction on the land where the Civic Arena was demolished is being named after the ice rink which first opened in 1938.

The Civic Memorial Park will also see some pieces of the old arena incorporated.

”There is work being done on those community heritage aspects right now,” long range planner Daniel Sturgeon said.

A container with reclaimed wood lengths has been saved from the December 2018 demolition.

READ MORE: Vernon says goodbye to historic building

Coun. Kari Gares is pleased to see the park named after the historic rink, which saw thousands hit the ice over its 80-year history, including her grandmother.

“I believe in my heart of hearts in honouring what was there,” Gares said.

With a variety of spaces for a variety of activities, the park is being constructed to appeal to everyone.

On-leash dogs may also be permitted, which is expected to draw a number of people who live downtown looking for a place to walk their four-legged friends.

“The closest other dog park I think is Mutrie,” said Coun. Kelly Fehr, who is recommending the park allow pups.

But there’s one aspect of the park that wasn’t properly thought out.

“I think there’s a mistake in the actual design and that is the playground is the farthest from the washroom,” Mayor Victor Cumming said.

Sitting 75 metres away from each other, Cumming said that could lead to a lot of accidents for children.

Criticisms of a lack of winter activities were also pointed out by Coun. Scott Anderson, who urged staff to specifically mention winter activities in future public planning.

There is a mound in the park which Cumming suggests could provide a nice sledding area.

The park will include a variety of spaces, such as picnic areas, shade trees and more.

“More than 2,200 people live within five minutes of this park and there is no existing parks in the city centre neighbourhood,” Sturgeon said.

READ MORE: Vernon’s 39th Avenue rail crossing closed for warning system upgrades

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and Recreationparks

Previous story
Golf raffle helps Okanagan families score homes

Just Posted

The new Civic Memorial Park will incorporate pieces of the 80-year-old arena it replaces. (Artists rendering)
Pieces of Civic Arena reclaimed for new Vernon park

City centre space to incorporate wood from the historic arena

Fruit farmers in the Okanagan and Creston valleys are in desperate need of cherry harvesters amid COVID-19 work shortages. (Photo: Unsplash/Abigail Miller)
‘Desperate’ need for workers at Okanagan cherry farms

Fruit farmers are worried they’ll have to abandon crops due to COVID-19 work shortages

A motorycle crash has been reported on Westside Road. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Westside Road reopened following motorcycle crash near Vernon

AIM Roads advises drivers to expect delays due to congestion

An Armstrong family that lost their home to a fire on Wednesday still hasn’t found their cat as of Friday, June 18, 2021. (Facebook photo)
Family cat still missing, days after fire destroys Armstrong home

There were no injuries from Wednesday’s blaze, but two days later there’s still no sign of the white feline

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Over 5K jabbed at Interior Health mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The clinics have made stops in more than 40 communities since launching last week

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson (17) celebrates with teammates Paul Byron (41) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup semifinal in Montreal, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Anderson nets OT winner, Price makes 43 saves as Habs edge Vegas 3-2 in Game 3 of NHL semifinal

Montreal leads series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Sunday

Earls On Top at 211 Bernard Avenue in Kelowna. (Google Maps photo)
Downtown Kelowna’s Earls ordered closed after COVID-19 transmission

Earls on Top on Bernard Avenue will be closed from June 18 to June 27

(File photo)
Penticton not holding Canada Day activities out of respect for Indigenous people

Cities across B.C. are cancelling the holiday after an increased spotlight on Canada’s dark history

Dereck Donald Sears. (Contributed/Crimestoppers)
Murder charge laid in relation to suspicious Kelowna death

Dereck Donald Sears is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Darren Middleton

Police are asking for public assistance in locating Anthony Graham who has been charged with the murders of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer. (RCMP photo)
2 charged, suspect at large in killings of B.C. brothers linked to gang activity: RCMP

Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer were found deceased in May on a remote Okanagan road

Albert Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney unveil an opening sign after speaking about the Open for Summer Plan and next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta 1st province in Canada to lift all COVID-19 public health restrictions

70.2% of eligible citizens 12 and older in the province have received a dose of the vaccine

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Honour our fathers’ with COVID-19 vaccine protection, B.C. urges

109 new cases Friday, 75 per cent of 12 and up immunized

The wildfire that was sparked Wednesday, June 16 is now up to 110 hectares, just two days later. (BC Wildfire Service)
Out-of-control wildfire near Lytton grows to 110 hectares Friday

Evacuation alerts remain in effect

Most Read