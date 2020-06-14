Piggeries was a popular hunting spot near Summerland

The Piggeries is the name of a popular hunting area just north and west of Summerland. The First Nation name is k̓ʷalywapwp-xn, a favourite hunting spot of an important chief.
The Piggeries name came from the first hunters who had cabins in the area. The hunters were Ken Hogg, Robert Hogg, Hamilton Lang and William Bacon.
A portion of the Piggeries is now part of Darke Lake Provincial Park.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.