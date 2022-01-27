Pink Shirt Day breakfast boxes are back in the Okanagan

For Pink Shirt Day 2022, BGC Okanagan wants to not only challenge bullying, but take the opportunity to celebrate diversity.

This year BGC Okanagan is looking to reach $20,000 in donations to go towards programs that support children and youth in learning empathy, caring, understanding, inclusion, diversity and community engagement. It will also help continue to provide safe spaces where BGC Okanagan can provide systemic opportunities to all children and youth.

“BGC Okanagan has been leading the kindness movement in the Okanagan for 13 years. We know that it is imperative to help our kids and the community learn and understand why kindness, caring and treating each other with respect, empathy and compassion is the way to prevent the mistreatment of others,” said Jeremy Welder, the chief executive officer of BGC Okanagan.

Pink Shirt Day has always been a meaningful day for BGC Okanagan, formerly the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan, as it follows its core values of belonging, respect, encouragement and support, working together and speaking out.

For the seventh annual Pink Shirt Day Breakfast, BGC Okanagan and Telus will bring Okanagan communities together virtually on Feb. 23 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

“Through lifting each other up, not only on Pink Shirt Day, but year-round BGC Okanagan hopes to teach individuals to have greater acceptance, respect and inclusion for everyone,” said Richelle Leckey, BGC Okanagan community engagement coordinator.

TELUS Pink Shirt Day Breakfast in Box tickets are now available for purchase, and donations are also being accepted, at https://trellis.org/pinkshirtdaybreakfastinaboxpresentedbytelus.

Tickets — $35 individually, or four for $100 — come with a breakfast box filled with food, information on how to access the virtual event and other surprises. Boxes will be available for pick up in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton. More information about picking them up will be available prior to Pink Shirt Day.

BGC Okanagan is also looking for more sponsors to join the movement and be included in the breakfast in a box, and anyone interested in joining is asked to reach out to rleckey@bgco.ca.

