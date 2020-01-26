Pioneer families lived in Summerland’s Prairie Valley area

Darke and Dale families played roles in community’s early history

Two Summerland pioneers once lived in the area near what is now the intersection of Prairie Valley Road and Victoria Road South.

The James Darke home in the foreground was across the street from the home of Thomas Dale.

James Alexander Darke (1876-1949) and his brother Robert Silas Darke (1860-1941) came to Summerland from Manitoba in 1901.

They preempted lands in Meadow Valley surrounding Darke Lake.

READ ALSO: Historical Society branch works to preserve Summerland history

READ ALSO: House at intersection has long history

James Darke had his lands north of the lake and Robert Darke had lands south of the lake.

Robert Darke had fought in the Northwest Rebellion of 1885.

Darke Lake and Darke Lake Provincial Park are named after the brothers.

James Darke was responsible for building many of the stores in Lowertown and in West Summerland.

READ ALSO: A century ago, Summerland had numerous small schools

READ ALSO: Road trip holidays have long been a popular way to see the countryside

When Summerland began to develop after 1902, James Darke and his wife Mary moved to Station Road (Victoria Road South) and lived there until James died in 1949, just days after the couple celebrated their 50th anniversary.

When the large roundabout was built in 2012, the historic Darke home was taken down.

John and Tom Dale and Annie Dale came to Summerland from Manitoba and bought orchard land in the Prairie Valley Area.

Tom Dale’s daughter, Ruth Dale, taught school in Summerland for more than 42 years.

The Dales were active in the Summerland Baptist Church. Ruth Dale and her mother both served as organists at the church.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tickets available for Vernon’s seventh-annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

Just Posted

Vernon museum praises local group for spearheading RCMP Appreciation Day

Feb. 1 has been officially proclaimed Royal Canadian Mounted Police Appreciation Day

North Okanagan Knights pull out overtime victory over Sicamous

Knights goalie Sean Kanervisto gets first win after being named a top KIJHL rookie

Tickets available for Vernon’s seventh-annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

The city’s largest indoor event will take place July 25-26, 2020

VIDEO: Dragon parade marks Lunar New Year at Vernon school

Students at Beairsto Elementary performed traditional dragon dance on Friday

Flooding water at West Kelowna Tim Hortons closes lane on Highway 97

This story has been updated with more accurate information. Water flooding from… Continue reading

Leadership race or no, Tories will hold Liberal government to account: Scheer

Andrew Scheer said his caucus needs to stay sharp

Princeton RCMP make quick arrest in armed robbery after ‘brief struggle’

Princeton RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery… Continue reading

Vernon Kokanee swimmers sensational in Kelowna

VKSC swimmers set four new club records, qualify for 2020 Speedo Western Championships

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

Help sought in developing family practices in South Okanagan and Similkameen

An estimated 15,000 people in region do not have a family doctor

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

Animal lovers cautioned against feeding urban deer – even if they beg at the window

Even if the deer press their little faces against your kitchen window… Continue reading

Highway 1 closed near Golden for high avalanche danger

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Most Read