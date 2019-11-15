Reg Scott, founder and longtime member of the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band, played his swan song at the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Vernon at Kal Tire Place on Nov. 11, 2019. (Contributed)

Piper’s swan song at Vernon Remembrance Day ceremony

Founder of Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band hangs his hat

Recently, friends, colleagues and bandmates got together to praise, extol, “roast” and congratulate Reg Scott, the founder and longtime Pipe Major of the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band.

A well-attended event was held last week at the Army Navy Airforce Spitfire Club in Vernon to honour Reg as he retired after founding the pipe band 35 years ago.

More than 100 members of the pipe band over those years performed the Winter Carnival, Canada Day, Playing in the Park and more.

Reg was asked to play the Lament at the Remembrance Day ceremonies at Kal Tire Place on Nov. 11, 2019, as his swan song.

The pipe band, never far from their next event, invites everyone in the community to join them on Friday, Nov. 29, at the Schubert Centre where the annual St. Andrew’s Dinner and Ceilidh (party) will be held.

As well as the performance of the pipe band, there will be highland dancing, Scottish country dancing, both silent and live auctions, door prizes, lucky draws and two gigs by the celebrated Kilt.45 band.

An evening of fun, a roast beef dinner with all the trimmings including haggis will be available. (The haggis is optional but you really should try it.)

The Sons of Scotland is sponsoring the event and its annual extravaganza is held to raise funds for young people to learn the Celtic arts, including pipe playing, drums or highland dance.

Most of the bursary winners choose to attend the annual summer Piping Hot Summer Drummer camp at SilverStar in July.

Tickets are available at the Ticket Seller or from any member of the Sons of Scotland. Tickets are $36 for adults and children 12 and under are $15.

— Paul Munroe

Get a taste of Celtic culture and watch some highland dancing at the annual St. Andrew’s Dinner and Ceilidh on Nov. 29 at the Schubert Centre. (Contributed)

