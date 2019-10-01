Planet Bee Honey Farm to host a sweet exploration for blind children

Blind Beginnings will host its first event in Vernon for children who are blind or partially sighted

Okanagan children who are blind or partially sighted will have the chance to get hands-on at Vernon’s Planet Bee Honey Farm, while connecting with others in the process.

Okanagan Community Discovery Day is an event by Blind Beginnings, an organization that’s served children with vision impairment for 11 years but is new to the Okanagan. At the event on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 12:45 p.m. children and their families will meet at 5011 Bella Vista Road for a guided hands-on experience that includes honey tasting and a presentation from Planet Bee staff.

“The goal is to connect families with each other,” says Shawn Marsolais, executive director of Blind Beginnings.

“It can be pretty isolating being the only child in your community who is blind or partially sighted, and so we’re trying to introduce these families to each other so that they feel less isolated, and do it in a way where the children themselves get some hands-on exploration.”

The activities are for families with kids of all ages, from toddlers to teenagers, and will be conducted with their specific learning needs in mind.

“When they go to a field trip with school they maybe don’t get to touch things or they might not get any extra time,” explains Marsolais.

“This is like a family field trip, but where the blind child is going to get to touch and feel and explore through their other senses and have more time to check out what’s there.

Planet Bee is the first Discovery Day destination in Vernon, and Marsolais is hopeful the event can serve as BlindBeginings’ introduction to the city.

“We’d really welcome some new families to get involved and become a part of our community.”

Past events in the Okanagan have seen children and families meet up for bowling, a trip to the Kangaroo Creek Farm in Lake Country and a visit to the Arion Therapeutic Farm in Kelowna.

Families interested in registering are asked to email Jessica Rideout at jessrideout@gmail.com with their names, phone numbers and ages of the children who will be attending.

READ MORE: Vernon club looking for newcomer

READ MORE: Kingfisher centre to hold ‘salmonars’ at conference for teachers and post-secondary students

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Pumpkin season starts at Vernon’s Davison Orchards

Just Posted

Vernon community pillar passes away

Jack Gareb was the well-known, well-respected, beloved manager of the Schubert Centre

Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Early bird tickets already available for summer metal festival

Planet Bee Honey Farm to host a sweet exploration for blind children

Blind Beginnings will host its first event in Vernon for children who are blind or partially sighted

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates respond

What steps are you committed to taking to protect air and water quality and the food supply?

Fall rain on par with Vernon records

September precipitation typical for season

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

Finalized ballot for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will have six names

Marijuana Party candidate withdraws; Libertarian Party of Canada candidate added to list

Video: Fire damages Shuswap home

Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Most Read