Plenty of action at Summerland festival

Summerland Action Festival on June 3 to 5 was held for the first time since 2019

Participants move during a Saturday morning zumba session at the Summerland Action Festival. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

It was a busy, action-packed weekend at the Summerland Action Festival from June 3 to 5.

The three-day family event and music festival included a slo-pitch tournament, a Family Fun. Zone, a variety of musical artists and concerts and the Giant’s Head Run.

Pat Bell, chair of the Action Festival committee, said most of the events from the past were back again this year. The exceptions were the parade and the Saturday evening dance.

The Summerland Action Festival was first held 40 years ago, in 1982. It has been a community mainstay since that time.

Keziah McCallum, three years old, has her face painted. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Bob Carter of the Peachland Sun Gods pitches during the slo-pitch tournament. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Dressed as a banana, Ingrid Wuensche of the Bomb Squad slo-pitch team prepares to bat during a game at the Summerland Action Festival. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Owen Pearse, four years old, rides down a slide at the Summerland Action Festival. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)