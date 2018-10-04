Odin has been attending Wiggle Waggle since he was a puppy. (Photo contributed)

Plucky Vernon pooch on road to recovery

Life is looking up for Odin, a four-year-old Bernese Mountain dog from Vernon.

About a month ago, the Morning Star ran a story about this unlucky local dog who had torn his cranial cruciate ligament last winter attempting to jump over an air conditioner at his family’s home, changing his life forever.

Related: Unlucky Vernon pooch needs surgery help

A regular at Vernon’s Wiggle Pet Hotel since he was a puppy, the staff set out with a plan to help Odin: they challenged the Vernon community to help raise $10,000 for the surgeries he needed — a replacement surgery known as TPLO, Tibial plateau levelling osteotomy.

Their gofundme page raised over $6,000 in the first month through donations from 54 individuals and, on Sept. 26, Odin had his first TPLO (ligament) surgery on his right hind leg.

“The operation went well and his family is monitoring his post-surgery care at home,” said Wiggle Waggle’s Kelly Murphy. “After paying for the first surgery, we have about $2,000 remaining that will be used toward his next operation.”

Wiggle Waggle, whose staff is also participating in the dog’s recovery care, said that though they are happy they could help with Odin’s first surgery, there’s still a lot of work left to be done. The team is hoping to raise the remaining funds for his second leg surgery.

“It’s not over yet,” said Murphy. “Odin is still in need of $3,000 to finalize his journey to wellness.”

Wiggle Waggle staff is also participating in Odin’s recovery care.

Donations can be made through the page at https://www.gofundme.com/Our-odin-needs-help or via cash donations at Wiggle Waggle Pet Hotel located at 7432 Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

“We are so touched by the efforts of Wiggle Waggle to help us get Odin healthy again, and for the huge outpouring of our community,” said Odin’s owner.

Editor’s note: Odin’s owners asked to remain anonymous.

Related: Dog days: agility trials back this weekend

Related: Dog reunited with owner in Vernon

Related: Angus the C. difficile sniffing dog visits Vernon hospital

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on

 

Sammy, 7, is the owner of Odin. (photo contributed)

Odin has had his first of two needed surgeries. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap breakfast bags big bucks

Just Posted

Plucky Vernon pooch on road to recovery

Life is looking up for Odin, a four-year-old Bernese Mountain dog from… Continue reading

Vernon RCMP seek owner of recovered rings, wooden box

Two rings, one silver one gold, wooden box reading “Rosco” recovered

United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap breakfast bags big bucks

17th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon raises more than $10,500

UPDATE: ‘Substantial disclosure’ causes third consecutive delay in Vernon murder case

Paramjit Singh Bogarh, 57, will appear next Oct. 18

North Okanagan forums lining up

North Westside, Enderby, Vernon latest to announce municipal election all candidate forums

Vernon RCMP host Emergency Services Showcase

Thousands of kids attended two-hour event in Polson Park.

Fulton rolls in league tilts

North Zone senior girls volleyball

Documenting a people without a home

Greg Constantine’s photographs tell the story of the slow genocide of the Rohingya people of Myanmar

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Book Talk: Teleportation through literature

As the summer turns to fall, it’s the perfect time to lose yourself in literature

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes Tanya Tagaq

Performance in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

International bee symposium to be held in Kelowna

The Border Free Bees Symposium runs from Oct. 12 to 14

North Okanagan residential sales dip, prices rise

Despite average prices rising, OMREB says market transitioning to more equal for buyers and sellers

Most Read