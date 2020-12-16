Armstrong’s four schools received financial donations from local plumbers and Shepherd’s Home Hardware totalling $2,600 prior to the Christmas break for school needs. Principals Denise Moore of Len Wood Middle School (bottom right photo, from left), Corrinne Langston of Armstrong Elementary, Rob Ellis of Highland Park Elementary and Chelsey Prince from Pleasant Valley Secondary hold donations from Shepherd’s. Jordan Hall (bottom left photo at left) and Tim Hall (right) present cheque to Ellis; Troy Fochler of Eagle Rock Plumbing and Heating (top left) presents to Prince; Logan Owen of North Okanagan Plumbing and Heating (top right) presents to Moore; and Langston accepts cheque from Travis Mann of T-Mann Mechanical. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Armstrong’s four schools received financial donations from local plumbers and Shepherd’s Home Hardware totalling $2,600 prior to the Christmas break for school needs. Principals Denise Moore of Len Wood Middle School (bottom right photo, from left), Corrinne Langston of Armstrong Elementary, Rob Ellis of Highland Park Elementary and Chelsey Prince from Pleasant Valley Secondary hold donations from Shepherd’s. Jordan Hall (bottom left photo at left) and Tim Hall (right) present cheque to Ellis; Troy Fochler of Eagle Rock Plumbing and Heating (top left) presents to Prince; Logan Owen of North Okanagan Plumbing and Heating (top right) presents to Moore; and Langston accepts cheque from Travis Mann of T-Mann Mechanical. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Plumbers drum up cash for Armstrong schools

Armstrong-Spallumcheen schools get $2,600 for needs, programs

Armstrong-Spallumcheen’s four schools got some needed help from local plumbers and a well-known community booster.

It wasn’t plumbing help, but rather financial.

Pleasant Valley Secondary, Len Wood Middle School, Armstrong Elementary School and Highland Park Elementary were the beneficiaries of $2,600 donated by four plumbing outfits and Shepherd’s Home Hardware.

The presentation was made by each company to the schools’ principals Monday, Dec. 14, at Armstrong Elementary School with social distancing protocols followed.

The idea for the donation came from Troy Fochler, owner-operator of Eagle Rock Plumbing and Heating, who got the notion from his girlfriend.

“Her daughter’s class in Vernon was sponsoring a family at Christmas, and not getting presents but things like hygiene products,” said Fochler. “I thought that was a great idea and brought it up with a few other guys.”

Climbing aboard the idea were Travis Mann of T-Mann Mechanical, Logan Owen of Plumbing and Heating and Tim and Jordan Hall of TNJ Plumbing and Heating.

The principals included host Corrinne Langston of AES, Rob Ellis of Highland Park, Denise Moore of Len Wood Middle School and Chelsey Prince of PVSS.

Each outfit donated $500 and Shepherd’s donated $150 to each school.

“The schools can use the money for whatever they need to help the kids,” said Mann.

“This is greatly appreciated and will be put to good use,” said Langston.

READ MORE: Armstrong business donates big to food bank


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DonationSchoolsskilled trades

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton man recognized with Canadian bravery award for intervening in house fire
Next story
Okanagan car crash campaign shows consequence of impaired driving

Just Posted

Public trail access at Adventure Bay is restricted causing conflict and unkind behaviours towards property owner and authorized users. (Laura Kershaw photo)
Clarity trails on Vernon’s Adventure Bay access

Public access restricted, causing conflict and unkind behaviours

Campbell River has the lowest rental vacancy rate on Vancouver Island. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Average Vernon renters aren’t earning enough to own

Housing needs assessment looks at gaps, city weighs rental restrictions

Vernon Firefighter Charity Committee is adapting its fundraising efforts amid the pandemic after hockey games and in-person events were cancelled. (Contributed)
Vernon firefighters adapt fundraisers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Charity committee changes 50/50 fundraising efforts due to cancellation of hockey games, in-person events

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
VantageOne open while Vernon workers on strike

Two branches previously closed due to job action have reopened

What We Cooked features recipes submitted by staff, students and community members from Okanagan College’s campuses. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan College creates cookbook during COVID to support students

The cookbook features recipes of what the school’s library staff cooked during the pandemic

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

It's the second time a Princeton resident has been targeted by a man calling himself David Vincent. File photo
Princeton man promised $700K in faked Publishers’ Clearing House Sweepstakes win

Scam attempt the second local incident

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
RCMP bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

This five-lot block on Westminster Avenue in Penticton is lsited for sale at $3.15 million. (Contributed)
Entire Penticton block listed for sale at $3.15 million

The owner of the Villa Rosa is selling the property that includes their restaurant

Skiers were advised to avoid the Metford Road at Larch Hills after it was accessed at night by a vehicle that left deep ruts along the cross-country ski trail. (Dani Hickman/Facebook photo)
Shuswap skiers frustrated with joyrider who damaged trails

Damage along cross-country trails believed caused by pickup truck

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Complaints commission concluded the RCMP acted reasonably for the most part

A young boy looks through the menorah during a lighting ceremony at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. COVID-19 is prompting Jews to find creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A little bit of light:’ Jews find creative ways to observe Hanukkah during pandemic

Jews celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles for eight nights

Kelowna RCMP will not be allocating additional resorces to patrol or be stationed at Big White Ski Resort, despite requests from management to enforce public health guidelines. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
RCMP won’t send additional resources to Big White, despite requests

Big White Ski Resort management requests additional resources to enforce public health guidelines

The search for Master Sailor Duane Earle, from Winnipeg, has concluded. The Boatswain, described as a ‘sailor’s sailor’ was not found. (Courtesy Canadian Armed Forces)
Search called off for sailor who possibly fell overboard from navy ship en route to Esquimalt

Canadian Armed Forces’ search for Boatswain Duane Earle concluded Tuesday evening

Most Read