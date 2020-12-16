Plumbers drum up cash for Armstrong schools

Armstrong-Spallumcheen schools get $2,600 for needs, programs

Armstrong’s four schools received financial donations from local plumbers and Shepherd’s Home Hardware totalling $2,600 prior to the Christmas break for school needs. Principals Denise Moore of Len Wood Middle School (bottom right photo, from left), Corrinne Langston of Armstrong Elementary, Rob Ellis of Highland Park Elementary and Chelsey Prince from Pleasant Valley Secondary hold donations from Shepherd’s. Jordan Hall (bottom left photo at left) and Tim Hall (right) present cheque to Ellis; Troy Fochler of Eagle Rock Plumbing and Heating (top left) presents to Prince; Logan Owen of North Okanagan Plumbing and Heating (top right) presents to Moore; and Langston accepts cheque from Travis Mann of T-Mann Mechanical. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Armstrong-Spallumcheen’s four schools got some needed help from local plumbers and a well-known community booster.

It wasn’t plumbing help, but rather financial.

Pleasant Valley Secondary, Len Wood Middle School, Armstrong Elementary School and Highland Park Elementary were the beneficiaries of $2,600 donated by four plumbing outfits and Shepherd’s Home Hardware.

The presentation was made by each company to the schools’ principals Monday, Dec. 14, at Armstrong Elementary School with social distancing protocols followed.

The idea for the donation came from Troy Fochler, owner-operator of Eagle Rock Plumbing and Heating, who got the notion from his girlfriend.

“Her daughter’s class in Vernon was sponsoring a family at Christmas, and not getting presents but things like hygiene products,” said Fochler. “I thought that was a great idea and brought it up with a few other guys.”

Climbing aboard the idea were Travis Mann of T-Mann Mechanical, Logan Owen of Plumbing and Heating and Tim and Jordan Hall of TNJ Plumbing and Heating.

The principals included host Corrinne Langston of AES, Rob Ellis of Highland Park, Denise Moore of Len Wood Middle School and Chelsey Prince of PVSS.

Each outfit donated $500 and Shepherd’s donated $150 to each school.

“The schools can use the money for whatever they need to help the kids,” said Mann.

“This is greatly appreciated and will be put to good use,” said Langston.

READ MORE: Armstrong business donates big to food bank



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DonationSchoolsskilled trades