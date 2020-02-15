Polar Bear Swim makes a splash at Vernon Winter Carnival

The annual icy plunge was attended by hundreds at Paddlewheel Park on Saturday, Feb. 15

There are plenty of Vernon Winter Carnival events to take in this Saturday – some chillier than others.

The annual Polar Bear Swim kicked off at Paddlewheel Park, complete with hot chocolate and a bonfire to stay warm before chilling out in the water.

Hundreds gathered to spectate as a large group of swimmers huddled beach-side at Okanagan Lake, getting ready to make the icy plunge just before 1 p.m.

Last out of the water was a Vernon resident named Jens, who didn’t seem at all phased by the temperature.

“I’ve done this inside the arctic circle,” he laughed.

Another swimmer, Chris Fehr, was taking part for the second time. When asked why he came back for more chills this year, he said it was all in the “spirit of the Winter Carnival.”

Swimmers paid $10 to participate, and all proceeds will go towards charitable causes.

Brendan Shykora

