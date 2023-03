(Special Olympics B.C. Kelowna/Facebook) (Special Olympics B.C. Kelowna/Facebook) (Special Olympics B.C. Kelowna/Facebook)

Thirty-two brave souls jumped in Okanagan Lake Sunday (March 5) for Special Olympics B.C. Kelowna.

The Polar Plunge fundraiser saw the group dive in the water at 1 p.m. at Tugboat Beach.

The event raised over $5,500 for the organization.

Special Olympics BC – Kelowna has more than 200 athletes participating in their sport programs.

READ MORE: Canadian women topple Ireland at Canada Sevens, men close tournament with loss

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserKelownaSpecial Olympics