Police to cram cruiser and light up Armstrong Food Bank

With Christmas around the corner, police are driving forward the need to help those less unfortunate afford some joy this holiday season.

The RCMP’s Cram the Cruiser food drive will take place Friday, Nov. 25 at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Light Up. Police officers will be stationed on Pleasant Valley Boulevard from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. collecting donations in support of the Armstrong Food Bank.

“The demand on local food banks has never been higher and they are under so much pressure right now,” said Const. Ashley Allen of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “We wanted to do something to help stock their shelves and ease that demand so they can continue to support those in need.”

Community members are invited to bring a new unwrapped toy, a non-perishable food item, cash or grocery store gift cards to support the cause. All items will go directly to the Armstrong Food Bank.

If people wish to donate and are looking for specific ideas for donations, some of the items in greatest need are instant noodles, canned fruit and vegetables, canned meats, school snacks, crackers, cooking oil and dish soap.

“This is a way we can give back and help make someone’s holiday a little brighter, but we need your help,” said Allen. “If you’re coming down to the light up, stop by, say hi, and don’t forget to bring your donation!”

