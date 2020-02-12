There’s something about Valentine’s Day that brings out romance. (file photo)

POLL: How will you be celebrating Valentine’s Day in Vernon

There’s plenty to see and do to mark the occasion

Friday night date night is extra special this year as it shares the day with Valentine’s Day.

How will you be celebrating?


There is plenty going on in town, especially while the Vernon Winter Carnival is underway.

On Feb. 14, love birds can take in some dinner theatre, live comedy or head to O’Keefe Ranch for Valentines Iron Gallery opening from 5-10 p.m.

Perhaps night skiing sounds more romantic to you. Sovereign Lake is hosting its Valentines’ Night Ski from 4-9 p.m. at the Nordic Centre with $6 rentals and $8 trail passes.

The Okanagan Science Centre is hosting a Bouquet of Botany gallery show from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The Snowed in Comedy Show starts at 8 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, but tickets are going quick. Visit ticketseller.ca to check availability.

Doesn’t Time Fly is being performed at the Schubert Centre for theatre lovers. Tickets are $49 and the performance begins at 6 p.m.

Want to bust out those dancing shoes? There’s a Country Music Valentine’s Night Dance at the Village Green at 7 p.m., free of charge, and the Elks Hall is hosting the Summer of Love at 8 p.m. — relive, or experience for the first time, the classics from the ’60s performed live by Mace. Tickets are $20.

For a full list of Winter Carnival events, visit vernonwintercarnival.com.

Anyway you choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Morning Star hopes it’s splendid.

READ MORE: Our History in Pictures: Downtown’s a zoo

READ MORE: Vernon charity ups the ante with fundraiser raffle

